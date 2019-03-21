Good morning Kalenjin Nation, mpo? Habari ya Jubilee na Maendeleo?

Via Collins Arap Bett

Good morning Kalenjin Nation,

Chamgei tugul kong’eten Markwet agoi Kipsigis, oliin bo Nandi, Tugen, Keiyo, Terik ak biik ab Kalenjin tugul.

It’s been a tough few months for everyone in Kenya. By this I mean the thieves and those who’re being stolen from (us taxpayers).

In all the noise, I’m sorry to say, us the Kalenjins have displayed levels of ignorance never seen in post independence Kenya. I’m talking about the ‘mtu wetu’ syndrome. Many of our sons and daughters have been mentioned adversely in some of the heists, just as those of other tribal Nations in Kenya have. However, there’s on distinct characteristics of how, us the Kalenjins have reacted to such news – the our people are being targeted foolishness, yes it’s foolishness.

Currently, one of the most learned friend, Prof Jackton Ojwang is being hounded out of office because of corruption allegations, you’ve not heard a single Luo person say anything close to mtu wetu, in fact I overheard some near Kabarnet Gardens yesterday say, ‘hii mtu aliiba wakule na mitoto yake bwana, apambane na hali yake.

Eng. Michael Kamau should just be let one of the basement cells at Milimani Law Courts because the old ‘poor’ engineer spends most of his waking hours in court corridors and you’ve never heard anyone from Mount Kenya say mtu wetu is being targeted.

Where did we get this disease from, my brothers and sisters?

We fight for our thieving politicians and still remain poor as everyone else. They steal for their wives, children and string of mistresses yet ensure you remain poor. You shout yourself hoarse at The Kericho Rennaisance about how mtu wetu is being targeted using Okoa bundles, you text your friend asking for some loose 200/- and follow up with send to this number, mine has Fuliza.

Our classy neighbors and cousins west of Kipsitet are a real definition of resilience. Since independence, you’ve never heard relief food before being taken there. Us with our richly fertile vast lands, we get relief food quite often. Look at Baringo now, had a president for 24 years, what do they have to show for it? Sacho High School and Kabarak Group of Schools?

Let’s think and act better my people. Happy Thursday bikyok.