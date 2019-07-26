Give Peter Kenneth a job, Raila tells Uhuru

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to consider appointing former presidential candidate Peter Kenneth to a government position.

Speaking at the burial of Kenneth’s mother, Mama Rahab Wambui, in Gatanga, Murang’a County, Odinga heaped praise on the former Gatanga MP, describing him as a gentleman with vast experience who deserves a role in government.

“We are here to condole with you for losing Mama Rahab, who brought up this man ‘Muthongo wa Gatanga’ (Kenneth’s nickname) into the gentleman he is…. His ways, the way he handles his business and the way he presents himself you can see he is a gentleman. So Mr. President, this man needs to be given a job in government,” said Odinga, causing the crowd to burst into laughter.

The former prime minister went ahead to highlight Kenneth’s professional experience and their apparently common love for football.

“He (Kenneth) has worked for the government before, in the banking and insurance sectors. He also loves football and that is something we have in common…”

At the same time, Odinga urged all leaders to support the government’s war on corruption and quest to unite the country.

“We want to work together for the sake of the country. The country cannot move forward if we don’t unite and support this fight against corruption.”There is no need of shifting blame, what we want to see is justice being served and the truth known,” said Odinga.

Mama Rahab Wambui died at the Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi on Thursday, July 18 after a long illness.

She was laid to rest in Gatanga in a ceremony attended by President Kenyatta, Deputy President William Ruto among other dignitaries.