Give me credit despite 50,000 shillings per photo, Photojournalist tells Getty images

Just days after the 14 Riverside attack and the storm that fell on The New York Times for publishing gruesome pictures of the raid, some of the pictures have found their way to the auctioneer’s hammer.

Mr Kabir Dhanji, a Kenyan-born photojournalist, who has worked for some of the biggest international media houses, has decided to sell the pictures for as much as Sh50,000 per photo through Getty Images.

Getty is a visual media company with headquarters in Seattle, United States, which is a supplier of stock images, editorial photography, video and music with an archive of over 200 million assets.

Mr Dhanji has worked across Africa, covering and documenting the continent.

The self-taught photographer — with what he describes as a “skewed lens, that is constantly and forever learning to see and see again” — has put a price on the lifeless bodies of innocent people.

The Nation combed through the pages of Getty Images and found the Dusit photos being auctioned and credit given to AFP. According to the caption, credit should be given to him, AFP and Getty Images.