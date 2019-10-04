Githunguru MP in mourning, sister found dead

The sister of a well known MP was on Friday found dead in Membley, Ruiru Kiambu County.

The lady was identified as Jane Murugi who is the relative to Githunguri MP Gabriel Kago, was suspected to be murdered.

Kago who confirmed the incident, did not however reveal the exact cause of death.

The lawmaker had been caught in a controversy where he had been accused of battering his wife.

The wife, Emily Wanjiku, had reported the matter at Kiambu Police Station and nursed injuries from the assault.

Wanjiku had disclosed that on September 26 last year, she had a quarrel with Kago which turned into a fight and was attacked with an Iron box by the husband.

Kiambu police boss Patrick Kiprop who had confirmed that the victim had given her statement at the station, stated that investigations into the matter had begun.

Kiprop on his part highlighted that the case was handed over to Kiambu DCIO Paul Wambugu after he termed it as a complicated family issue.

“This is a domestic issue but we are treating it as purely criminal since no one is supposed to assault any person. We will get to the bottom of the matter since both of them have injuries.

“We will then decide whether we will charge one or both of them.” remarked Kiprop.