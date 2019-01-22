KCPE finalist has refused to leave house for lack of secondary fees after she locked herself in the house and refuses to speak. family is seeking for well-wishers to help in helping the young girl achieve her life dream.
The girl’s cousin is the one currently staying with the cousin.
Chepsuge Ashley scored 385 marks in KCPE.
Girl Locks herself inside their house for lack of school fees
Anonymous says
Her Shithole Governor should pay her school fees.