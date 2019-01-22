Kenya Today

Girl Locks herself inside their house for lack of school fees

KCPE finalist has refused to leave house for lack of secondary fees after she locked herself in the house and refuses to speak. family is seeking for well-wishers to help in helping the young girl achieve her life dream.
The girl’s cousin is the one currently staying with the cousin.
Chepsuge Ashley scored 385 marks in KCPE.

