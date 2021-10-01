Gideon Moi, Musalia, Kalonzo are all supporting Raila 2022

By Jerome Ogola via FB

There exists non verbal communication

A visitor comes, and the host chooses to break his mkebe bank, and picks a few coins to afford him nyama quarter

The meal is never sufficient for the who entire atomic family (or what do they call a family that’s not nuclear?) and so the semi naked brats of the home, wait until the guest is served, then they position themselves strategically by the door peeping, pitifully, looking at how the visitor is tearing the meat

Here the host cannot shout any orders. All she/he has to do is give the ninjas one mean look, that last only a few seconds, and they all scatter in different directions

That SMS ie a non verbal communication

You must not listen to what the son of Mululu and/or the entire OKA team are saying to learn their political positions. Their non verbal communication, especially from the KANU fete yesterday, gives us a hint that they are sympathetic to Rayila

This, you can take, as collateral to Fululiza or wherever you take your loans from Wetangula’s may not be in this game with them.

The man is hurtling to Sugoi, with the same speed he drove to a police station, after hiting a billboard but then he thought he had been attacked Al Shabaab gunmen or government hit men called ngoroko

Looking at the body language of his food soldiers Majimbo Kalasinga and Chris Wamalwa, that’s what you read

It is a season of alignments. The Hoofman is also headed to the abattoir

Good morning my fellow Hoof-Eaters!!

Where I'm today (Nairobi, Kenya) I didn't notice or feel any seismic activity at all…so I'm wondering did Senator Gideon Moi made any announcement as promised that triggered earth shocks where you are? Kindly let me if your Richter scale recorded any earth tremor where you are? — Ahmednasir Abdullahi SC (@ahmednasirlaw) September 30, 2021

Today we attended the National Delegates conference of Kanu in which they endorsed Senator Gideon Moi to vie for the position of President of the Republic of Kenya.#24hrEconomy#UchumiMaradufu pic.twitter.com/twK1oj51Or — Kalonzo Musyoka (@skmusyoka) September 30, 2021