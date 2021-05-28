Ghost (Saitani) arrested in Mombasa

NEW GHOST STYLE OF STEALING FROM UNSUSPECTING MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC AT NIGHT.

This man who pretends to be a GHOST has been arrested today in Shanzu. He normally terrorizes people and families at night by ambushing them then when they run away he robs everything they throw behind while escaping or everything in the house. He has been practising this since 2019.

He was operating in Malindi, Mtwapa and Kisauni. So ukiona ghost iko na skeleton ya white usiku ujue ni nguo tu. imeprintiwa ya kushtua watu waogope na watoreke.