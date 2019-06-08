German Woman who injected her skin to look black chooses to Settle in Kenya

German national Martina Big, who underwent multiple injections to look black, has announced that she wants to settle in Kenya.



The controversial former model and her husband Michael Eurwen both use Melanotan, a synthetic hormone to darken their skin because they admire black culture.

Martina has even changed her name to Malkia Kubwa, Swahili for Big Angel, ahead of her plans to raise a family in Kenya.

Photo of Martina Big after using injections to darken her skin.



Martina chose Kenya because she had spent time in the country in 2018 and felt “so at home.”

When she visited the country, she was baptised in Nyeri by Pastor Isaac Murage of Gichira Baptist Church.

“Today I would like to tell you about a highlight of my Kenya trip. My church baptism to a real African woman. One of my Kenyan friends told her pastor about my transformation to a black woman and told him how much I wanted to become a true African woman. He invited me to his church in Nyeri. There he baptized me to the name Malaika Kubwa,” she narrated about her trip to Kenya.

Speaking to a UK-based publication, Martina stated, “I not only look like an African woman I also feel that I’m now an African woman.”

She also told her Facebook followers in Germany that she wants to learn more about the black culture first so that she can teach it to her future children.

Martina, who has also had her breasts enlarged, received backlash when she appeared in an interview and claimed that she had successfully changed her race.

She revealed that she expects her future children to have dark skin and added that she was in talks with a doctor to make it happen.

“My children will be black…I am discussing with my doctor to see if my body is okay, will I be able to breastfeed, what the baby will look like,” Martina told a live audience.

Viewers were left perplexed trying to understand how that was possible despite the babies being born of white parents.