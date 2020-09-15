Garissa Governor Ali Korane released on a Sh3.25 million cash bail, barred from accessing office

Garissa Governor Ali Korane has joined the list of county chiefs who have been restricted from accessing their offices over graft.

Korane was on Tuesday September 15, 2020 released on a Sh3.25 million cash bail or Sh5 million bond after being charged with corruption.

He was also barred from accessing the county offices after being charged at the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court.

Garissa Governor Ali Korane barred from accessing office after facing graft charges over alleged misappropriation of public funds amounting to Ksh.233 million; released on Ksh.3 million cash bail. pic.twitter.com/jZPvkEkCPF — Hussein Mohamed, MBS. (@HusseinMohamedg) September 15, 2020

Korane was accused of misappropriating part of Sh233 million from the World Bank-funded Kenya Urban Support Programme.

The governor and four others were charged with conspiracy to commit an economic crime of fraud. They denied the charge before Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti.

In granting bail, Ogoti said he had considered the fact that there was no loss of money disclosed in the charge.

Korane was also charged with willful failure to comply with the law relating to the management of funds. The prosecution was not opposing bail but asked the court to give the accused stringent bail terms.