Full list of Ruto allies facing arrest over Arror and Kimwarer Dam scandal.

The full list of those ordered to be arrested and arraigned in court over Arror and Kimwarer Dam scandal. Most of those involved are said to be allies of DP Ruto and come from his Kalenjin community. Already Kipchumba Murkomen who is also DP Rutos top advisor is at DCI headquarters representing some of those accused including CS Rotich.
1. Henry Kiplagat Rotich
Cabinet Secretary, National Treasury
2. Kamau Thugge
Principal Secretary National Treasury
3. Dr. Susan Jemtai Koech
Principal Secretary, Ministry of East Africa Community
4. David Kipchumba Kimosop
Managing Director, Kerio Valley Development Authority (KVDA)
5. Kennedy Nyakundi Nyachiro
Chief Economist and Head of Europe II Division National Treasury
6. Jackson Njau Kinyanjui
Director Resource Mobilization Department National Treasury
7. Titus Murithii
Inspector General of State Corporations
8. Paolo Porcelli
Director CMC di Ravenna
9. CMC di Ravenna – Itinera JV Italy
10. CMC di Ravenna – Itinera JV Kenya
11. William Kipkemboi Maina
Head of Supply Chain Management (KVDA)
12. Paul Kipkoech Serem
Manager Engineering Services (KVDA)
13. Francis Chepkonga Kipkech
Tender Committee
14. Samuel Kimutai Koskei
Tender Committee
15. David Juma Onyango
Tender Committee
16. Patrick Kiptoo
Tender Committee
17. Elizabeth Kebenei
Tender Committee
18. Esther Jepchirchir Kiror
Tender Committee
19. Moses Kipchumba
Ad hoc Technical and Financial Evaluation Committee Team 2
20. Eng. Nelson Korir
Ad hoc Technical and Financial Evaluation Committee Team 2
21. Eng. Isaac M. Kiiru
Ad hoc Technical and Financial Evaluation Committee Team 2
22. Eng. Patrick Kipsang
Ad hoc Technical and Financial Evaluation Committee Team 2
23. Fredrick Towett
Ad hoc Technical and Financial Evaluation Committee Team 2
24. Jotham Rutto
Ad hoc Technical and Financial Evaluation Committee Team 2
25. Charity Muui
Ad hoc Technical and Financial Evaluation Committee Team 2
26. Geoffrey Mwangi Wahungu
CEO, National Environment Management Authority (NEMA)
27. David Walunya Ongare
National Environment Management Authority (NEMA)
28. Boniface Mamboleo Lengisho
National Environment Management Authority (NEMA)
