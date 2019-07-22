Full list of Ruto allies facing arrest over Arror and Kimwarer Dam scandal.

The full list of those ordered to be arrested and arraigned in court over Arror and Kimwarer Dam scandal. Most of those involved are said to be allies of DP Ruto and come from his Kalenjin community. Already Kipchumba Murkomen who is also DP Rutos top advisor is at DCI headquarters representing some of those accused including CS Rotich.

1. Henry Kiplagat Rotich

Cabinet Secretary, National Treasury

2. Kamau Thugge

Principal Secretary National Treasury

3. Dr. Susan Jemtai Koech

Principal Secretary, Ministry of East Africa Community

4. David Kipchumba Kimosop

Managing Director, Kerio Valley Development Authority (KVDA)

5. Kennedy Nyakundi Nyachiro

Chief Economist and Head of Europe II Division National Treasury

6. Jackson Njau Kinyanjui

Director Resource Mobilization Department National Treasury

7. Titus Murithii

Inspector General of State Corporations

8. Paolo Porcelli

Director CMC di Ravenna

9. CMC di Ravenna – Itinera JV Italy

10. CMC di Ravenna – Itinera JV Kenya

11. William Kipkemboi Maina

Head of Supply Chain Management (KVDA)

12. Paul Kipkoech Serem

Manager Engineering Services (KVDA)

13. Francis Chepkonga Kipkech

Tender Committee

14. Samuel Kimutai Koskei

Tender Committee

15. David Juma Onyango

Tender Committee

16. Patrick Kiptoo

Tender Committee

17. Elizabeth Kebenei

Tender Committee

18. Esther Jepchirchir Kiror

Tender Committee

19. Moses Kipchumba

Ad hoc Technical and Financial Evaluation Committee Team 2

20. Eng. Nelson Korir

Ad hoc Technical and Financial Evaluation Committee Team 2

21. Eng. Isaac M. Kiiru

Ad hoc Technical and Financial Evaluation Committee Team 2

22. Eng. Patrick Kipsang

Ad hoc Technical and Financial Evaluation Committee Team 2

23. Fredrick Towett

Ad hoc Technical and Financial Evaluation Committee Team 2

24. Jotham Rutto

Ad hoc Technical and Financial Evaluation Committee Team 2

25. Charity Muui

Ad hoc Technical and Financial Evaluation Committee Team 2

26. Geoffrey Mwangi Wahungu

CEO, National Environment Management Authority (NEMA)

27. David Walunya Ongare

National Environment Management Authority (NEMA)

28. Boniface Mamboleo Lengisho

National Environment Management Authority (NEMA)

