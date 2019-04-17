Full list of People who looted the Money meant for SGR Land Compensation

EACC Detectives arrested ex-NLC chairman Muhammad Swazuri and several other former officials over fraudulent SGR land compensation. Swazuri’s arrest by EACC involved 4 other land officials.

The officials are linked to land compensation scam. Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) detectives picked up the officials from their homes in Nairobi on Wednesday morning.

Their arrests are linked to fraudulent compensation for land acquired by the commission for the construction of the Standard Gauge Railway. The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions said the more than 20 suspects would be charged with several economic crimes.

Dr Swazuri and his colleagues will be charged with conspiracy to commit an economic crime, abuse of office, money laundering, financial misconduct and handling stolen property.

Below is the list of people who shall be charged along Mohammed Swazuri: