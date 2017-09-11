FRUSTRATED Uhuru Now Vows To Impeach President Raila By January 2018

A frustraed President Uhuru who also Jubilee party Uhuru Kenyatta has declared that he will ensure Raila ODINGA is impeached two to three months after the NASA leader is elected and sworn in as President.

Supreme Court ruled on September 1st that there was evidence that IEBC was involved in electoral malptactice that placed Uhuru ahead of Raila in the August vote, the court nullfified the elections after NASA leader successfully prosecuted his petition.

A report of ICT experts appointed by the supreme court found that the IEBC servers had captured correct numbers that placed Raila ahead however aparallel system that was used to transmit or broadcast fake results was used by IEBC to declare Uhuru winner.

Several NASA leaders downplayed the impeachment threats and instead said they were at moment commited to delivering a +60% win for Raila in the upcoming repeat polls slated for October.