FRUSTRATED Uhuru Now Vows To Impeach President Raila By January 2018

A frustraed President Uhuru who also Jubilee party Uhuru Kenyatta has declared that he will ensure Raila ODINGA is impeached two to three months after the NASA leader is elected and sworn in as President.
Supreme Court ruled on September 1st that there was evidence that IEBC was involved in electoral malptactice that placed Uhuru ahead of Raila in the August vote, the court nullfified the elections after NASA leader successfully prosecuted his petition.
A report of ICT experts appointed by the supreme court found that the IEBC servers had captured correct numbers that placed Raila ahead however aparallel system that was used to transmit or broadcast fake results was used by IEBC to declare Uhuru winner.
Several NASA leaders downplayed the impeachment threats and instead said they were at moment commited to delivering a +60% win for Raila in the upcoming repeat polls slated for October.
Even if Raila wins, we will impeach him in two or three months. We have the numbers in both houses – President Uhuru Kenyatta #Decision2017 pic.twitter.com/zk9JwtAuDX
Anonymous says
Uhuru Mugane!, please! jiuzulu honorably, or else Raila Amollo anakukamata.
Anonymous says
man! that’s why you are unfit to be the president of the republic of Kenya with you cooked zombies numbers.
anonymous44 says
after the impeachment, we go back to ballot and raila get the second term.
Anonymous says
Awache uoga.
Anonymous says
ajue wabunge, wenye vyesi kotini, kamwe hawawezi ku- empeach Raila.
Uhuru tulia unyonyolewe.
Anonymous says
kelele za chura izo ng,ombe atakunywa maji Tu
Anonymous says
if indeed someone is having a future for a better kenya. why turn down the peoples choice
Anonymous says
Uhuruto waeche kubeba watu mfukoni wao ndo walituma Ezra
benard says
you have a number of mps ,senetors,governors,and mcas whose certificates are not worthy being produced in public. eg sonko, kuria, olelenku and most you plus your deputy
wilson says
confused president
Mark'opere says
Before you impeach the peoples President, we will make sure you’re serving your jail term at kamiti prison.
jamo says
so mr president has agreed Baba is unbwogable in a free and fair election?
Anonymous says
knows raila won’t be president, hence harmless statement
Okoth Victor says
Uhuru argues like a looser shame on him. NASA must win
Anonymous says
Confused person,the president is Raila Amollo.
Kipyegon says
How can you be impeached while you don’t have a chance of being president in the first place.
Anonymous says
Mr President don’t worry about it you’l be our President, Mr raila is opposition kingpin he us is job already.
Fred says
Too ignorant like him,in America a democrat onced ruled when the republicans were having tyranny of numbers in the,but it is not strange because a brain oriented with bang cannot weigh issues accurately,kenyan constitution has got the rules for impeachment,an idiot mind with mental capacity of a child is diarrhea,-(even if my mother has given you a a sweet i will snatch it and send you from our home),Mr kipyegon if uhuru still i think he can steal election we will make Kenya ungovernnable.the Egyptian style.
Learning something says
this nation belongs to GOD and he is in control.
Anonymous says
He’s confirming that he is a loosed?? That’s why God told Ezekiah that my people are perishing because of lack of knowledge. As a man think so he is.
mkenyamwenyehasira says
after impeachment, u become the president? look at uaslf.
BincoAfrica says
