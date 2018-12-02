Fruits of handshake and the mathematics of 2022 as Presiden Uhuru expected in Nyanza

President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to visit Central nyanza in a bid to launch different development project to help the common Mwananchi.

Siaya Governor Cornel Rasanga, Senators; James Orengo (Siaya), Moses Kajwang (Homabay) and Fred Outa (Kisumu) confirmed that the President is headed to Nyanza to launch several road projects among other projects.

Excitement is sitting across Nyanza as local leaders prepare to welcome President Uhuru Kenyatta to the region in his first visit since his re-election in 2018.

Senator Orengo claimed that the President will be visiting Siaya County to reaffirm the residents his support for Raila’s Presidential candidature in 2022.

Orengo said that ODM party was confident that this new unity between the President and Raila will lead to a presidency for the party leader.

“Remember the President recently said that he will surprise the country on who will support for the Presidential race in 2022.

We will ask him when he comes, who he thinks will be the next President of Kenya,” noted Orengo. Orengo at the same time said that the building bridges initiative will bring about the constitutional solution and asked residents to also welcome the team when they visit Siaya and Kisumu counties.

His counterpart Senator Kajwang confirmed that the President will be visiting Kisumu and Siaya counties to launch universal health care.

Senator Fred Outa told President Kenyatta that Nyanza was ready to receive him and to receive the development goodies he was bringing along. “We are ready to receive the goodies and excited about your visit to Siaya County which is the home of the ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Fred Outa (Nyando) with senator Anyany Nyong’o(Kisumu)

“I urge residents to welcome him for he is the bridge that will lead us to the greatest seat as the luo community,” claimed Outa.

The President is also expected to launch a multi-billion water project serving the residents of Alego,Ugenya,Ugunja and Bondo sub counties funded by the African Development Bank that was early this year checked by water Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa.

In September this year,president Uhuru Kenyatta quietly called off previously planned visits to Nyanza in what left even his aides baffled.

The President and ODM leader Raila Odinga have enjoyed cordial relations since the March 9 handshake on the steps of Harambee House and it was seen as matter of time before he made the visit.

“It is a very positive thing that the roads are going to be tarmacked as a result of the unity between the President and our party Leader Raila Odinga. The most important thing is that Siaya is going to be a beneficiary of the national projects during the reign of resident Uhuru, this is because of our prayers as well,” said Rasanga.

A number of leaders have urged residents to welcome the President in the region when he comes on 13th or 14th December.