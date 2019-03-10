Kenya Today

Corruption exposed in the beyond zero marathon, Kenyans roast Uhuru for supervising corruption

There are credible reports that the just concluded beyond zero marathon was another opportunity for Kenyans to lose tax payers money in unnecessary charity run.

It is alleged that most corporate organizations pulled out of the event and the event was largely unsponsored forcing government agencies to sponsor their staff participating in the charity run.

The charge online was spearheaded by ancestor Roba Alai and Boniface Mwangi.


  1. I don’t involve myself on such public open corruption.

    My taxes should be used to improve our health sector and because iit’s not: such practice comes to play as a means of sustaining the very corruption.

