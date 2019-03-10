Corruption exposed in the beyond zero marathon, Kenyans roast Uhuru for supervising corruption

There are credible reports that the just concluded beyond zero marathon was another opportunity for Kenyans to lose tax payers money in unnecessary charity run.

It is alleged that most corporate organizations pulled out of the event and the event was largely unsponsored forcing government agencies to sponsor their staff participating in the charity run.

The charge online was spearheaded by ancestor Roba Alai and Boniface Mwangi.





HERE ARE SOME OF THE TWEETS:

Government institutions were forced to sign up their staff for #BeyondZeroMarathon to boost up numbers. That's corruption. #BeyondZeroCorruption pic.twitter.com/dlXHXWhHYq — Boniface Mwangi (@bonifacemwangi) March 10, 2019

Kenya Health budget 2016/17–Ksh 137Billion. 60 Billion allocated to national govt to support level 6 hospitals not accounted.1st Lady annual budget –500 Million, Ruto's wife 300 Million. Breakdown of some institutions that contributed to #BeyondZeroMarathon. #BeyondZeroCorruption pic.twitter.com/rP4ahmyh8l — Boniface Mwangi (@bonifacemwangi) March 10, 2019

#BeyondZeroCorruption on 08-03-2019 Finland's entire govt resigned over its failure to achieve a key policy goal on social welfare & healthcare reform. In Kenya Billions r looted in NHIF & Mafia house via lusting containers at coast No responsibility#BeyondZeroMarathon issa scam pic.twitter.com/faXVFZzlFY — Dennis maina (@Dennismaina4) March 10, 2019

Supporting #BeyondZeroMarathon is supporting corruption. Support universal maternal health by paying taxes and ensuring taxes are properly used for properly for the benefit of all. Mediocre people support #BeyondZeroMarathon instead of supporting #BeyondZeroCorruption pic.twitter.com/d7Fyffhje7 — Just Arnold (@Arnoldwangs) March 10, 2019

Despite leaking our taxes through corruption, evidently the #BeyondZeroMarathon has not been able to live to its objects.

Yet gullible Kenyans are still running for this lost cause! The only run we should be doing is #BeyondZeroCorruption, because it is costing us, involuntarily! pic.twitter.com/aBz8exHPxi — Main Man (@akusalaw) March 10, 2019

Uhuru: This year sports, culture and art will take centre stage in our country. Harambee Stars and all national teams will be fully sponsored by the government this year. #BeyondZeroMarathon #Crossover101 pic.twitter.com/a6nD6s5bmK — NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) March 10, 2019