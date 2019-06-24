Former Rongai Willy Komen mp dies at 77

The former member of parliament for Rongai in Nakuru has died at the age of 77.

Willy Komen died on Saturday night as he was being rushed to hospital as per reports by the People Daily.

His son Raymond Komen who is the Minister for Trade, Tourism and Cooperative in Nakuru County confirmed the incident in his fathers home in his home in Menengai, in Rongai Constituency.

Former Rongai MP Willy Komen who died on June 23, 2019 at the age of 77

Komen was one of the most prominent political figures from Nakuru county having represented three constituencies.

He first went to the August house in 1969 when he was elected to represent the Nakuru west constituency currently named Molo a seat which he lost in 1974 to the late Evans Njau.

Between 1975 and 1979 Komen served as the Member of Parliament for Nakuru town after he won a by-election after the seating MP the late Mark Mwithaga was jailed.

In 1979 he again lost the Nakuru town seat to the late Amos Kabiru Kimemia.

Komen bounced back to active politics in 1992 when he vied for the Rongai parliamentary seat and won and represented the constituency for 10 years.

His bid to reclaim the seat in 2002 was marred in controversy as his own son David Kimuge decided to contest against him.

Both Father and son lost the seat to Eric Morogo.

Nakuru County Jubilee Party Secretary- General Peter Mtumishi Cheruiyot noted that Komen would be remembered for his selflessness and efforts to unite the Kalenjin community.