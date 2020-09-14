Former Raila campaign manager Eliud Owalo joins DP Ruto’s camp weeks after dumping Mudavadi

Former Raila Odinga’s political strategist Eliud Owalo has joined Deputy President William Ruto’s political camp, weeks after ditching Musalia Mudavadi’s Amani National Congress (ANC).

Former Kakamega senator Boni Khalwale on Monday September 14, 2020 took to his official twitter account to reveal that DP Ruto had received Owalo into his camp at his Karen home in Nairobi.

Khalwale further revealed that former Machakos senator Johnson Muthama and Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua were also in attendance at the event.

“Today the Hustlers’ Clerk, @WilliamsRuto, at his Karen residence, received @EliudOwalo into the Hustlers Movement. @nduyamuthama and Hon Gachagua and I also attended,” Khalwale tweeted.

Owalo ditched Raila’s ODM party last year, just a few months to Kibra parliamentary by-elections.

He then joined Mudavadi’s ANC side where he got a ticket to vie for the Kibra parliamentary seat. Mudavadi traversed the constituency with him in search of votes, but he did not make it after ODM’s Bernard Imran Okoth emerged victorious.

About a month ago, Owalo ditched ANC.

In a letter copied to the Registrar of Political Parties, Owalo said that his exit was necessitated by the need to create ample space within the party.

He stated that the move will allow the party “strategically position itself effectively in the operational environment and craft a suitable road map moving forward without feeling suffocated by my views and suggestions.”

Thanking the party stakeholders with special mention to Mudavadi, Owalo who runs a management consultant firm, wished the party well.