Former MP Kamanda vows to scuttle Ruto’s presidential plan

A team under the stewardship of Maina Kamanda, has vowed to scuttle Ruto’s presidential plans and has since launched Mt Kenya and Diaspora Forum whose main purpose is to back President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big Four agenda.

Former Gatanga MP and presidential candidate in 2013 Peter Kenneth on Sunday joined a team that has been leading onslaught against Deputy President William Ruto.

At Murang’a on Sunday, Kenneth accused Dr Ruto and his team for allegedly dragging a community whenever corruption charges are initiated by government agencies against an individual.

“Corruption is not a community, corruption is an individual. When someone steals, he doesn’t share with a community. We cannot continue hoodwinking people instead of solving this menace,” he argued.

Dp Ruto has in the past accused DCI George Kinoti of allegedly being used by a clique of politicians to block his 2022 presidential bid. He has also discredited the ongoing graft purge, arguing that it’s choreographed.

On his part, President Uhuru Kenyatta has backed the office of DCI, promising major arrests in future. The president has also expressed reservations to his deputy’s remarks, arguing that the fight against corruption does not target any community.