Former Lamu governor’s rally disrupted, journalists teargassed in Mpeketoni

Police on Saturday morning lobbed teargas to disperse a political rally linked to former Lamu Governor Issa Timamy.

Timamy was addressing journalists when police officers disrupted the meeting in Mpeketoni.

Reports indicate that Timamy had been warned against holding the rally where he was to address his supporters over the August 2017 election.

Road blocks had been set up in the area with police checking every vehicle that passed Mokowe headed to Mpeketoni.

It is alleged that they were searching for Timamy to stop him from attending the rally.

The former Lamu Governor allegedly used a Probox vehicle to avoid catching their attention and enable him to get to his destination.

He is said to have hidden in one of the houses near where the rally was taking place when teargas was lobbed.

Anxiety has gripped residents as police sources indicate that they are still searching for him