WATCH Former Kiambu Governor Kabogo DESTROY DP Ruto On Jeff Koinange Live:

Former Kiambu governor William Kabogo has confirmed he will run for presidency come 2022, the flamboyant Kiambu man said DP Ruto has no monopoly of 2022 presidential candidacy. Watch Governor Kabogo tackle DP Ruto both directly and indirectly.





The former governor confirmed he was part of the group of 4 who forced Uhuru to go for presidency in 2013. He urged Uhuru to rethink his move on counterfeit goods for it affected many people from Central Kenya who are hawkers in the city.

Kabogo asked Uhuru to appoint him head of ant-corruption commission promising he will clean the mess.

