Breaking: Former Kanyadoto MCA Hon Lawrence Mula Arrested over Murder of Sharon Otieno

Former Kanyadoto Member of County Assembly has been arrested in connection with the murder of Rongo University student Sharon Otieno.

Mr. Lawrence Mula was arrested on Sunday night at Homa Bay Police Station where he had gone to record a statement with the police in the ongoing probe into Sharon’s murder.

Homa Bay County Police Commander Marius Tum said Mr. Mula is set to be arraigned in court alongside Michael Oyamo, a prime suspect in the murder.

Nation journalist Barrack Oduor, who had been abducted alongside Sharon but managed to escape, had claimed that the former MCA introduced him to Migori Governor Okoth Obado.

The case is currently underway in Homa-bay high court.