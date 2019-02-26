Former Gem MP sacked from PSB for irregular hiring of staff in Siaya county

Siaya County Government has advertised for Chairperson of the Public Service Board, a position that was held by former Gem MP Joe Donde.

This comes on the same day that he is expected to appear before the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

He was summoned last week over claims of irregularity in hiring of staff.

The former Gem legislator is expected to shed light on why some employees at the county were hired without academic credentials and awarded salaries without following proper guidelines.

The vacancy for his job that was posted in the local dailies on Tuesday also advertised positions for five other members of the Siaya Public Service Board.

Donde and his team were appointed to the Board in 2013 despite queries arising over the procedure of approval by the Siaya County Assembly.