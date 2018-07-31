Former Employee of President Uhuru Arrested for Posing as Intelligence Officer

Former radio journalist at Mediamax’s Kameme FM was on Monday arrested by police officers for posing as a National Intelligence Service (NIS) Officer in Nairobi.

Mediamax is owned by the Kenyatta family.

Michael Njoroge Wairimu, 34 was arrested at Kasarani Estate following reports of his conning spree involving renowned politicians and other Kenyans, promising to outdo corruption cases leveled against them.

He has been duping gullible Kenyans that he will help them get tenders in the government, especially at the Kenya Power and Lighting Company, as he “was connected to the managers at KPLC.”

Mr Njoroge was once a presenter at the Nairobi-based Kameme FM and was fired in 2010

Investigations, according to the police at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, indicated that the suspect has been siphoning a minimum of Sh50,000 from whoever would seek his services.

Mr Njoroge was arrested in possession of Kenya Power tender documents, which is said to have obtained after posing as an Intelligence officer working for the NIS.

On presentation to court, however, the court gave the prosecutor three more days to probe the matter and present evidence in court to enable the case to proceed