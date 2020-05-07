Former Dagoretti MP Dennis Waweru eyes on Nairobi Gubernatorial position

One-term Dagorreti South MP Dennis Waweru has taken a low political life after his bid to contest for the Nairobi governor seat in last general election failed.

Waweru, a close ally of President Uhuru Kenyatta, lost the Jubilee Party nomination ticket to the now Governor Mike Sonko.

The youthful former lawmaker had an ambitious manifesto for Nairobian’s should he have passed the nomination stage and elected governor.

Waweru, a banker by profession and a businessman’s political silence is what is now worrying his supporters.

Until he was appointed in a lowly parastatal Kenivest, the former vocal lawmaker has remained silent and his political whereabouts remain unknown even as the 2022 succession politics begin to take shape.

He suffered a big blow after the CDF scandal that highlighted in the Auditor General report come haunting his bid for Nairobi governorship.

The report had raised anomalies on how the money was spent through infiltrated procurement where millions of shillings were said to have been stolen through shoddy projects.

The former banker turned politician is said to have recently cooled down his campaigns after it emerged that key leaders in Nairobi have shifted their political allegiance to former Starehe MP Margaret Wanjiru.

His bank was involved in the sad story that is Uchumi Supermarkets. Faida Investment Bank is said to have had some Sh876.8 million deposited into this account in December 2014. Another Sh19 million was received in January bringing the total to Sh895 million. The account had a balance of Sh2 million before the instalments were received.

Faida Investment Bank (FIB) was penalised Sh316,667 for publishing unaudited accounts for the year ending December 2015, and subsequently submitting the audited accounts to the regulator late.

Sadly, the political sin he made was when told President Uhuru off to go back to Gatundu and leave Nairobi to its owners. Hon Waweru foolishly told the president that if there is any seat he (Uhuru) can give, it is the Gatundu constituency and not any other anywhere else in the country and definitely NOT Nairobi governor seat.

This was read as a sign of disrespect to Uhuru who’s the de facto leader of the Kikuyu community and an insult to the Mount Kenya mafia who calls the shots in this game regardless.

Waweru made powerful enemies that his political future has been deemed and sealed earlier than he could’ve thought.

Even during the Jubilee Party launch, he was nowhere to be seen as his counterparts enjoyed free publicity. “Waweru is dead meat forget about him, he won’t get the gubernatorial seat, the parliamentary seat either. He’s cooked.” A source concludes to Kenya Insights.

Perhaps someone didn’t remind Waweru of the wise African saying that a child can play with his mother’s breast but not his father’s testicles.