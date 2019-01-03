Form one admissions will only be done through NEMIS

The Government has announced that the Form One selection process is closed and all placements as well as admissions will only be done through the web-based system known as NEMIS.

A circular from the Education Ministry said no schools (except sub-county and private institutions) are allowed to issue a letter of admission outside the National Education Management Information System (NEMIS).

“In order to account for every child who should be in school, it was decided that the use of NEMIS as a central point of admission be done. This way the Ministry will get real-time information of the Form One students,” Education PS Belio Kipsang said in the statement.

The PS further ordered that any school under NEMIS that issued admission letters without authorisation urgently ‘recall the joining instructions.’

Parents seeking placements have also been warned against paying school fees beforehand with the Ministry terming this as illegal and punishable by law.

“Actions will be taken against School Boards that will be found to condone such practice,” PS Kipsang added.

Field officers were also told to ensure 100percent transition of pupils from primary to secondary school.

Slightly over 1 million children sat for the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education exams in November last year.

Reports indicate that only 31,337 pupils will be admitted to national schools.

According to the Daily Nation, 128,838 students will join extra-county schools while another 722,318, will join sub-county institutions.