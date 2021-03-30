Form 4 student propose to her English teacher, love wins

By Abdirahaman Jamal via FB
It was a very big surprise to the entire school as form 4 student decided to propose to his attractive English teacher.
During a class assignment, he slipped a love letter in the page of his assignment exercise book.
He had already informed his friends of the act. Everyone was waiting for the reaction of their teacher.
At home, while working on the students’ assignments, she saw the letter which she also read.
The next day, at school, she shared the exercises to the students.
The boy got 17/20. But she didn’t give him his copy. She simply ordered him to follow her to the teachers’ room.
All his friends concluded that it was over for him because the disciplinary council would be waiting for him.
The most surprising thing was that when they arrived at the teachers’ room, the teacher….
Comments
Jackson Buruchara says
whoever said that love is blind was right. This is a situation that is faced by many teachers. Nevertheless, is necessary to abide by the professional ethics and social norms.
Maurice says
asked him to explain what he wrote to her to the class not knowing the whole class were aware of it. Then suddenly, the boy slowly knelt before the teacher and proposed. The whole classroom yelled in their highest voices. The shout was so loud that the whole school pupils trooped in to have a glimpse of what was happening.
The whole drama was beyond the teacher as she turned and shyly walked back to the teacher’s room under the eyeballs of the whole students.
Anonymous says
During our time. No student would even have a slightest thought of such.