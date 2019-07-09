Football legend Joe Kadenge’s burial to cost 5 million- family

The burial arrangements for the late football legend Joe Kadenge are underway. The deceased will be laid to rest on Saturday, July 20 at his home in Hamisi, Vihiga County.

The funeral committee has revealed that the burial will cost approximately Sh5 million.

Family, relatives, and friends will congregate at the Friends International Church, Nairobi on Wednesday, June 17 for his requiem mass.

His body will then be flown to the Kisumu International Airport on Thursday, before being transferred to the final resting place.

“We have done a rough estimate of the budget and to cater for everything, we will need at least Sh5 million,” a family member said

The burial committee has appealed to members of the public to contribute towards the funeral of the deceased.

The family has admitted that it lacks sufficient funds to give the football legend a descent send off.

Kadenge died On Sunday at a medical facility in Nairobi after a long battle with illness.

His death was confirmed by his son Oscar Kadenge.

The legendary footballer has been eulogised as a great inspiration to the youth.