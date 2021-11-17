FLY 748: Mombasa, Ukunda (Diani) gets additional flights ahead of festive season

748 Air Services has today announced changes in its flight schedules as part of plans to strengthen its presence in key domestic routes as the peak season approaches.

The airline will increase its flight frequency to the coastal tourism circuit and adjust departure and arrival times to Mombasa and Ukunda commencing on 1 December,2021.

748 Air Services Managing Director Moses Mwangi said that after relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions many people have resorted to travelling for leisure to the coast a move that prompted them to increase flights to the said routes.

The carrier has introduced a third midday frequency to Mombasa, making it three daily flights to the destination. However departure and arrival times for flights in this route have changed. The first flight from JKIA will now depart from 9.00 AM and arrive at Moi International Airport by 10.00 Am.



The midday flight will depart from JKIA at 1.00p.m and return from Moi International Airport at 3.00 p.m.

The evening flight to Mombasa will leave at 5.00 p.m and depart from Moi International Airport at 7.00 p.m.

For Ukunda route, a morning frequency has been introduced for travellers with the flight departing from JKIA at 8.30 am.

“To meet demand during peak tourism season and ensure our customers continue to seamlessly get the best service with no delays, we have added 2 Dash 8-Q400s to our fleet,” said 748 Air Services Chairman, Ahmed Jibril.

The newly acquired 2 Bombardier Dash 8 – Q400 aircraft will cater to the anticipated surge in customer numbers on these routes over the coming festive season.