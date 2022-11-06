Fly 748: Increased flight passangers amid KQ strike

Fly 748 services has registered incresed number in flight bookings after Kenya Airways requested its passengers to cancel their tickets for other available airlines.

Fly 748 Managing Director, Moses Mwangi said the renowned airline begun experiencing a surge in bookings from Saturday as he affirmed the airline has the ability to take up extra capacity.

“Over the last 24 hours we have experience rise in bookings including dignitaries. We will continue to monitor the situation and open more flights as the need arises,” said Mwangi.



“While the situation is to our advantage and other domestic operators, we hope that the current impasse at the national carrier will be resolved soonest, meanwhile we want to assure passengers that we have the capacity to ease current disruptions” he said.



Since June 2020, Fly 748 has been on an aggressive domestic routes expansion from flying to the Mara only, to now flying to flying daily to Malindi, Ukunda, Mombasa and twice weekly to Kisumu to support growth of business and leisure tourism.

