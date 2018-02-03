As Police Were Busy Arresting Raila Allies, Rapists Had a Field Day in Embu, Five Students Raped By ‘Mungiki’

Five students are recuperating at a hospital after they were gang-raped by a group of men who raided their hostel in Embu town on Thursday night.

The students also lost valuables when the gang which was armed with crude weapons raided the hostel located outside their institution around midnight.

Embu County police boss Nelson Okioga together with Embu West OCPD Esther Muhoro visited the hostels and launched investigations into the incident that has left the student community shaken.

Students who spoke to the Nation said the gang threatened to slash the students if they raised the alarm.

They terrorised them for several minutes as they demanded cash and other valuables, before raping them in turns.

“The students are traumatised and they are being treated,” said a nurse attending to the students in hospital.

One of the students said only a prison warder responded to their distress calls.

A student at the institution said they had raised concern over escalating insecurity near the college, saying many female students had been targeted for robbery and sexual attacks.

“Even when we hold events at night, girls are often attacked. It is an issue of concern,” she said.

Read more on NATION