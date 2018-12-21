Kenya Today

First class honours: CS Eugine, Wife graduate on the same day

There is nothing sweet than celebrating your achievements with your loved family,today the Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa and his wife Lucy Musundi have set couple goals when they graduated together from the University of Nairobi.

Wamalwa graduated with a Masters of Law while his wife was awarded a First Class Honors in International studies.

Eugene is a lawyer by profession having been admitted to the bar in 1995.


Even though Wamalwa has been in politics for nearly a decade, he first introduced Musundi to the limelight in the run-up to the 2013 general election.

The couple has 10 adopted children, but none of their own.

