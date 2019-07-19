Firearm case against Gov. Obado dismissed

A Nairobi court on Thursday dropped a firearms case against Migori Governor Okoth Obado after investigations revealed that he followed the law in acquiring them.

The case Investigating Officer told the court that the firearms recovered in Governor Obado’s homes were legally acquired.

Magistrate Joyce Ngadani hence directed that the guns be returned to the governor after the officer added that there was no further evidence to sustain the charges.

Eight guns were late last year recovered from Governor Obado’s two homes in Migori and Nairobi following a five-hour search by detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

The EACC sleuths were reportedly searching for documents that could aid their investigation into an alleged misappropriation of Ksh.2 billion county funds.

Obado was in November 16, 2018, released after the court dismissed an application to have him detained for 15 days in the firearms possession case.