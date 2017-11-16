Finally, Sonko Airlifts Lamu Cancer Patient To Nairobi For Specialized Medication (see photos)

By Albert Nyakundi Amenya

Earlier today through Sonko Rescue Team airlifted lymphoma patient Hamza Mohammed from Lamu to Nairobi for specialized treatment.

Mohammed fell sick three years ago and had to drop out of high school.

The 20-year-old suffers from cancer of the lymphatic.

Mohammed had undergone chemotherapy several times but his health has continued to deteroriate.

After viewing his video via my WhatsApp , I pledged to assist the family.

I catered for a flight to Nairobi for the patient and four of his relatives.

Doctors at the Coast said the patient will need radiotherapy which costs at lest Sh10,000 per session.

He requires 25 sessions, which brings the cost to about Sh250,000.

I will also cater for the radiotherapy and other medical expenses at Kenyatta National Hospital.