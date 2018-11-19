Finally Musalia Mudavadi Grows Balls, Attacks DP Ruto over Corruption, Killing of Maize & Sugar sectors

Former Vice President H E Musalia Mudavadi has finally grown balls ! Yes, he came out guns blazing and attacked DP Ruto over corruption and plunder of public resources.

Mudavadi wondered how DP Ruto manages to donate more to harambees than the richest company in East Africa Safaricom. The former VP warned churches from receiving stolen money in the name of donations from politicians.

“We have people in the country who are donating more funds than Safaricom is giving through its foundation. If he doesn’t have a big company like Safaricom, it is clear that the source of his money is questionable,” Mudavadi said.

He called for an audit and comprehensive investigation on imported sugar, maize and other commodities into the country that saw local farmers lose income and killing of local economic activities of more 2million farmers mainly in Western, Nyanza and North Rift.

The ANC leader said a few selfish individuals have allowed such sectors to go down so they can amass wealth through corruption.

Mudavadi urged Kenyans to unite in the fight against corruption so that everyone can have access to good health, education and better roads.

Mudavadi called on churches to remain the moral compass of society and urged civil society to strengthen its activities by supporting the government and challenging its activities when it goes wrong.

Mudavadi said the Auditor General’s reports demonstrated that institutions failed to give good services to Kenyans because of corruption.