Finally, ERIC OMONDI Throws In The Towel, Apologises To Kenyans Over Nude Video

Comedian Eric Omondi has apologised to Kenyans over the nnude photo of him bathing with kids that went viral on social media.
Kenyans from every nook and cranny descended on him with all sorts of insults asking him to apologised.
The Onsumer Federation of Kenya (COFEC) was the first one to call for Omondi’s status scrutiny calling for a medical assessment on him to ascertain his medical condition.
It remains to be seen whether Kenyans will forgive him or not.
Here is what he wrote in his instagram page:
Comments
Anonymous says
Comedy is taking toll of your mind. Be yourself first then you’ll know the right things to do & remain an entertainer. Also remember the nobility of Luo culture and stop behaving like some dog lovers without culture except for belief in money.
Sage says
That video is a sign of a paedophile.
Anonymous says
Waka waka says
And who has time to read thru your boring Rastafari Lecture?
Angela says
Eric’s action is tantamount to child abuse. He abused thise children psycholigically. The reality of what they saw will never escape their mind. This calls for legal action. Where are the child rights advocates? He should not only apologise to Kenyans but go back to that community and apologise to the childen and their parents / gurduans.
He should equally try to develop a another career, it seems he is running out of jigs. The most shameful act of the year!