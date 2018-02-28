Finally, ERIC OMONDI Throws In The Towel, Apologises To Kenyans Over Nude Video

Comedian Eric Omondi has apologised to Kenyans over the nnude photo of him bathing with kids that went viral on social media.

Kenyans from every nook and cranny descended on him with all sorts of insults asking him to apologised.

The Onsumer Federation of Kenya (COFEC) was the first one to call for Omondi’s status scrutiny calling for a medical assessment on him to ascertain his medical condition.

It remains to be seen whether Kenyans will forgive him or not.

Here is what he wrote in his instagram page: