Finally, a betting site for the Kenyan sports fanatics – Fasobet

Kenyans love sports, especially football. In addition, Kenya has also produced some of the best athletes in the world, cementing the love for sports in the country. Sports happens to be one of the best forms of entertainment for most Kenyans. In turn, Kenyans have found a way of turning their entertainment and passion for sports into money through betting. The entry of betting companies in Kenya has seen more Kenyans indulge in different sports coupled with excitement.

This has seen the emergence of Fasobet – a betting site with a superior gaming experience for Kenyan punters. The popularity of Fasobet has been contributed by its simplicity, minimum bet of 1/=, virtual betting dubbed faso league, casinos, frequent bonuses to clients and much more.

Sign-Up and Deposit Bonuses (FREEBETS)

Fasobet gives new clients free bets worth Sh30. To secure the free bet, choose the game you will stake in and click on Submit Freebet button. Your account will be credited with the registration bonus. When your stake wins, Fasobet will credit the winnings to your account. You can use the amount to bet on other games to hit the minimum withdrawal balance.

Deposit bonuses – All new and existing Fasobet users enjoy deposit bonuses daily. The amount must be between Ksh. 49 to Ksh. 99 or above Ksh. 200. For instance, if you credit Ksh. 95 to your account, your Fasobet account balance will read Ksh. 100 instead of the Ksh. 95 you deposited. It is how they refund the transaction costs you were charged by M-Pesa. To deposit on Fasobet use Paybill 792929.



Fasobet App Download Bonus

Just imagine being rewarded with a bonus for downloading an app? Yes, that is real with Fasobet. Fasobet awards customers once they download the Fasobet app. The app bonus is normally awarded once a punter downloads the Fasobet app and places a bet of Sh50 and above.

Fasobet app is an extremely lite mobile android app that consumes less than 5MB of data, so as to ensure your gaming experience is the best. The Fasobet app has features like streaming live games, sharing bet slips, light and dark mode options, casinos and virtual games that will keep punters entertained.

For one to install the Fasobet app, which has so far received great reviews, one has to click on the link fasobet.com/app then follow the instructions that entail installing the app.

Jackpots

Fasobet has various jackpots – Daily, weekly jackpot, virtual jackpot and casino jackpots. The only requirement is once you register on the Fasobet platform, you place a jackpot bet for as low as kshs 15/=. If one correctly predicts all the Fasobet jackpot match results, they automatically become the lucky winner of the jackpot prize. Consolation prizes and jackpot bonuses will also be awarded for other correct predictions on the jackpots. To add the icing on the cake, Fasobet rewards punters who lose all the games (0 correct predictions) after participating in the jackpots.

Fasobet SMS betting

Fasobet has developed a robust betting experience for customers who do not have smartphones. Placing bets for your favourite sports via sms at Fasobet is pretty simple. You only need to know the game ID of the match and place your bet by sending GAME ID#Amount to 29688. Customers can also get matches to bet on by sending the word GAMES or FOOTBALL to 29688. Once you play and win, customers can withdraw money from Fasobet via sms by sending the W#Amount to 29688.

Fasobet Booking code & sharebet feature.

Fasobet has an all-new booking code feature that will see punters share their bets using a unique code. The booking code enables one to pick out their teams and save them via a bet slip which may be shared to another party. Once the second party receives the booking code they can paste it on the booking code space on the betslip section thus the teams selected by the sender of the booking code will appear.

Fasobet also has a bet share feature that enables one to share their betslips after placing bets with friends and other users online.

Use Bonga Points to Deposit on Fasobet

Fasobet partnered with Safaricom, to enable punters deposit on their Fasobet accounts using Bonga Points. By dialing *126# from your Safaricom line, you can select to deposit on Fasobet. After dialing *126#, select Lipa na Bonga points before entering Fasobet’s paybill number 792929 and account name FASO; then, you are good to go. The feature enables betting fanatics place their bets whenever they are out of cash.

Faso League – Fasobet Virtual Games

Faso League is fasobet’s virtual betting product. Virtual betting is a kind of betting where clients can place bets on computer-generated games that function like real matches with actual teams and players. The matches are ‘real’ but much shorter (about 2 minutes each), so you don’t have to wait for a whole 90 minutes for the match to end, but the winning value remains the same as those of actual matches and their odds. Punters also have the opportunity to experience incredible daily deals with boosted odds – punters enjoy bonuses every day on Faso League.

Fasobet Casino

Arguarbly, Fasobet has the most vibrant and exciting casino games in the country allowing punters to play and spin on more than 1000 casino games including a never seen before live casino. Fasobet casino is quite easy to navigate on both mobile and PC devices at any time.

Some of the most exciting games on the fasobet casino platform include slots, table games, roulette, card games, video poker to live casino games and much, much more. Customers can literally win in seconds and receive their winnings immediately. This allows them to re-use the winnings and to keep enjoying the experience. It is worth a try.

Faobet Online Casino offers a variety of bonuses, including a welcome bonus for those who are new to signing up.

Faso TV

Fasobet launched FasoTV this year on YouTube. The channel allows users of the Fasobet platform access live matches, sports betting tips and sports content whenever they are available. This is one of the most interesting features hailed by Kenyans since it gives punters an opportunity to follow matches, they had placed bets on and a section that betting. The FasoTV platform is available on mobile, iPad and desktop with a stable internet connection and access to YouTube.

Frequent Bonuses to mark Special Days

Fasobet offers its clients frequent bonuses to mark special days and to celebrate loyal customers – Madaraka day, Labour Day, Mother’s Day, Christmas day among other special days.

You can bet with confidence on Fasobet because the bookie is valid. Stonewood LTD owns the Fasobet betting platform and is approved by the Betting Control and Licensing Board. The bookie’s registration number is BK0000352.