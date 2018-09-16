Final Word On The New Police Uniforms: Putting Lipstick On A Pig That Is Kenya Police Is Still Ugly And Corrupt

By Dorcas S

THE NEW POLICE UNIFORMS: PUTTING LIPSTICK ON THE PIG THAT IS KENYA’S LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES – IT IS STILL UGLY AND CORRUPT!

Seriously though, did Uhuru think that ordering new uniforms will change the culture of corruption and incompetence in the country’s police department?

(Side note: Those uniforms ARE ugly and make the men and women of KPF look mean, angry but worse – hungry and ready to “eat”)

Does the supposed student of political economics and history think that tinkering around the edges with the aesthetics and reporting structure of the Kenya Police Force will give the world’s 3rd most corrupt and incompetent police force a new sense of purpose and re-wire its hardcoded proclivity to seek bribes and “kitu kidogo” at every opportunity?

Let me answer that: Like most Kenyans already know, Kenyatta also knows that the issue is not the previous uniforms. The corruption and incompetence of Kenya Police had absolutely nothing to do with the motely colors of mass produced outfits.

Switching over to the blue uniforms – kwanza is it Snorkel Blue or Lapis Blue – CYMK 88 40 0 8 or Pantone #19-4045? – is the proverbial putting lipstick on a pig.

Reorganizing the organizational structure of the agency is an illustration of the adage “rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic”.

The way I see it is this:

UMK has so checked out as CinC that from now (till 2022), everything he does will be more about optics i.e. giving toadies and kumiraites the impression that “jatelo odich”; that “tich timore” i.e. that he is “busy doing the people’s ‘work’…” while all the while he is making it rain for one of his homies and relatives.

My hunch?

Somebody somewhere in Uhuru Kenyatta’s circle of “friends” and relatives has been awarded a pre-paid tender (in cash) – either to provide the uniforms i.e. actually make them or “facilitate provision of said merchandise” i.e. provide the man’s debt-ridden government with shit it does not need.

“Irregardless”, someone along the man’s supply chain is eating…..LOL