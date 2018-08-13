On The Fight Against Corruption, Uhuru Is Fooling Kenyans And Here Is Why

By Albert Nyakundi Amenya aka The Banana Peddler

“The evil that men do lives after them” – William Shakespeare

I have always been one of the fiercest criticizers of President Uhuru Kenyatta. So far, nothing has changed. We have seen “high profile” public figures being dragged to court because for suspectedly engaging in corrupt activities. I want to tell Kenyans that this is just another PR gimmick by the presidency. Unlike other gullible Kenyans, I won’t foolishly drench Kenyatta with waters of accolades because he is the child of corruption.

Important to note, it has not escaped my notice that the property he owns belong to Kenyans. His father was supposed to give them back to Kenyans after the British left but he decided to keep them to himself. And now he is telling Kenyans that he is fighting corruption yet still holding dear to that which does not belong to him? Only an idiot can fall to that joke. Like my people say in Ekegusii language “Masinyoro Tanya gosibi mabi” Urine cannot clean faeces.

It will honestly take the grace of God for a sound mind to flourish and survive in a society where abnormality is seen as a social norm. Traditional values are relegated to extinction while we dwell in corruption, antisocial and criminal values. Kenya needs self-redemption to break away from the generic sins of the past in order to attain a true nationhood. Honestly, Anything short of this is an expedition on a famished road or an exercise in futility.

We Kenyans are known for our encyclopaedic knowledge of politics yet we are unable to find common ground to solving our political problems. Undoubtedly, ignorance with overconfidence are our double tragedy. Overconfidence is a slow and dangerous killer to a closed minded ignorance. That is why we wander in our political wilderness.

You see, it is extremely painful to lose your best friends. I heard the President say that he has lost his friends because he is fighting corruption. I know what it means to lose friends but I can assure you that President Uhuru has not lost any friend as he wants us to believe. I am saying this because none of his corrupt friends has been affected by the so called fight against corruption.

Personally, the political position I have held before has repelled many of my good friends especially in the streets of Facebook and twitter. But I don’t care anyway because that is their choice and I must respect it.

As a political writer, I am a thinker. In order for me to believe you, you must convince me. As a result, there are things Uhuru Kenyatta has not done to be able to convince me he is genuinely fighting corruption. The problem with Kenyans is that they like grandstanding. Kenyans like to cry more than the bereaved. We are where we are today as a people because of the way of life we choose to live. We are how we are because we have refused to desist to from dressing up in a borrowed robe.

I am discombobulated by the way Kenyans are foolishly extolling the new Director of Public Prosecutions Nurdin Haji and his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta for purporting to fight corruption. They don’t know that the President is playing ostrich on them. How I wish Kenyans would refrain from trading on unfounded rumours that are not substantiated. We all know that the lords of corruption are out there enjoying the loot. No one has touched them as this President wants us to believe.

If President Uhuru wants to convince us that he is the beacon of hope of our time in the fight against corruption, why are people like Waiguru still enjoying the billions she stole from NYS? Does he want us to believe that that money disappeared just like that? If the President is keen on fighting corruption, how many big thieves from his Mt. Kenya backyard has he arrested and sent to prison?

In my opinion, Kidero and Swazuri are just scapegoats. I don’t dispute the fact that they might be corrupt. No please! But are these the only corrupt individuals in this country? We all know that the Presidents men have never liked Swazuri. We all know that the President’s tribesmen never approved of Kidero’s leadership at County Hall just like they do to Governor Sonko. If the President is keen on fighting corruption, why can’t he advise the Mt. Kenya/StateHouse cartels out to sabotage Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko to pipe down and allow him to serve Kenyans rather than protecting them?

President Kenyatta wants us to believe that he is a quintessential individual hell-bent on shaping our confused nation for good governance, posterity and revival of souls for the good of mankind yet the contrary is the truth. There are five thousand structures earmarked for demolition here in Nairobi. I am reliably informed that more than half of the owners of the condemned structures are the President’s friends.

If the President wants us to take him serious and adore him for his venerability, why can’t he close his eyes and flatten all the structures irrespective of who owns them? Why demolish three buildings and leave four thousand nine hundred and ninety seven erect because they belong to your friends? We all know that more than four hundred billion shillings are stolen from KRA every year. We all know who the bosses at KRA are. If the President wants us to believe he epitomizes the hope of Kenyans, why can’t he ensure these people are arrested and sent to jail?

For the records, I know that not everyone will agree with me, the same way I cannot agree with everyone.

As a writer, I remain a straight thinking anti-corruption crusader, and a right thinking political commentator. I will level-headedly fight for the progress of my country without any fear of intimidation. I hate corruption with a passion. I will always voice my opinions freely because I grant that every Kenyan has inalienable right to freedom of speech and expression as envisaged in our constitution. However, I always strive to get my facts right before venturing to put pen on paper. Those who follow me closely will agree with me that most of my works are never complete without buttressing them with facts and figures. I know everybody cannot be like me the same way I cannot be like everybody.

Under this administration, corruption is lorded and impunity is romanticized. By sacrificing a few, it is clear that President Uhuru is trying to avoid the burdens of history. The current battle between government and ordinary Wananchi is a battle for the survival of nationhood. Kenyan leaders have failed their followers, leadership and followership. But leadership influences the followership and followership engenders tranquility. Therefore, organization of society rests squarely on the shoulders of a leadership.

Uhuru must stop hypocrisy and zip up on the fight against corruption. If he wants us to believe he is serious on fighting corruption, let him stop the argy-bargy and eschew protecting his corrupt comrades. As they say, he who comes with equity must come with clean hands. Otherwise, res ipsa loquitur (Fact speaks for itself).

(The writer sells bananas on the streets of Kisii town)

