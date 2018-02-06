”I Am Fearless, Doesn’t Matter What You Will Do”-Defiant Miguna Warns Uhuru

Defiant NRM Leader General Miguna Miguna has maintained that he is fearless and that it doesnt matters what Uhuru’s Jubilee regime will do. Watch a short video as he was escorted into Court in Kajiado. The International barrister who is also an advocate of the High Court of Kenya has been held in incommunicado for over days by Police despite multiple court orders for his release.
Miguna was charged with counts; being present and consenting to NASA leader Raila Odinga’s oath.
“…charged with administration binding Raila Odinga to commit a capital offence namely treason contrary to Section 59 of the Penal Code,” the charge sheet read.
He was also charged with being part of an assembly and also as being a professed member of a proscribed group – NRM.
Miguna did not take a plea to the charges and demanded that he be released so that he can see his family in Nairobi. He also insisted that he made to appear before Justice Luka Kimaru as per orders issued yesterday.
“I cannot take any plea because the state has denied me access to my family. For five days, I have been locked up unlawfully,” he said.
Miguna had been mysteriously missing after police failed to produce him in court on Tuesday.
Judge Luka Kimaru issued orders requiring the lawyer to be personally produced in court by IG Joseph Boinnet and DCI boss George Kinoti.
Comments
Anonymous says
situma wa situma says
Anonymous says
I hear you but do not be hoodwinked to channel your anger at your fellow citizens. They are all manipulated by wild gory tales of how others are coming for them. Many Kikuyu’s are just struggling to find their place in this elite oxymoron entity that we call Kenya.
Khalwaleist says
Anonymous says
BE CALM DUDE AND THINK INTELLIGENTLY! INNOCENT LIVES ARE IN DANGER !
Anonymous says
Kipyegon says
Anonymous says
Anonymous says
Anonymous says
Anonymous says
Anonymous says
Anonymous says
Anonymous says
Anonymous says
