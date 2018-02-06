Kenya Today

”I Am Fearless, Doesn’t Matter What You Will Do”-Defiant Miguna Warns Uhuru

Defiant NRM Leader General Miguna Miguna has maintained that he is fearless and that it doesnt matters what Uhuru’s Jubilee regime will do. Watch a short video as he was escorted into Court in Kajiado. The International barrister who is also an advocate of the High Court of Kenya has been held in incommunicado for over days by Police despite multiple court orders for his release.


Miguna was charged with counts; being present and consenting to NASA leader Raila Odinga’s oath.

“…charged with administration binding Raila Odinga to commit a capital offence namely treason contrary to Section 59 of the Penal Code,” the charge sheet read.

He was also charged with being part of an assembly and also as being a professed member of a proscribed group – NRM.

Miguna did not take a plea to the charges and demanded that he be released so that he can see his family in Nairobi. He also insisted that he made to appear before Justice Luka Kimaru as per orders issued yesterday.

“I cannot take any plea because the state has denied me access to my family. For five days, I have been locked up unlawfully,” he said.

Miguna had been mysteriously missing after police failed to produce him in court on Tuesday.

Judge Luka Kimaru issued orders requiring the lawyer to be personally produced in court by IG Joseph Boinnet and DCI boss George Kinoti.

  1. Things can change very quickly that will force Uhuru & Ruto to tremble and to flighten GEMA Jubilee & kalenjin fraternity if NASA clears kikuyus living in Nasa zones/terrotory back to Uthamakistan this will be felt deep in Jubilee spine .In a struggle for liberation tactics/ideas(planning quick actions and measures is what is needed .Even mass-Action needs each and every group their roll not to send demonstrators on streets without achieving their aims and goals. Where are NASA ex military/police/Cids and other former forcesThey should be helping the Movement to achieve its goals.

    • I hear you but do not be hoodwinked to channel your anger at your fellow citizens. They are all manipulated by wild gory tales of how others are coming for them. Many Kikuyu’s are just struggling to find their place in this elite oxymoron entity that we call Kenya.

  6. there are kikuyus, in Nasa areas yes, my househelp is luo, the best i have ever had, and my tenants too. so as you clear those you think dont belong to your nasaland, do a census of your sons and daughters. Orengo is married to my tribes beauty, can he return her back first? stop this rebellious nonsence. we are kenyans and if we have to resolve our tribal differences through war, lets all dig our graves first before the war breaks, but God forbid.

    • the problem you have is selfishness and greed, check it carefully and you will agree with me if you are honest enough. right is not just right when a Kikuyu benefits but when the whole country. we should condemn evil as a nation not that the evil benefits some then it is righteousness. please lets think honestly.

    • We are not friends and hate each other to the bone. I believe the best way is to call for a to allow for divorce. We can be good neighbors but cannot be in a forced marriage with a hostile partner

  7. Kenya is going back! And Boinnet and his collogues, the so called Matiangi and Kinoti, are nicely leading us! Already we have started burning road and this wont end without a FULL deliberation to all Kenyans or else cessation will be the best of all!

  10. hahahahahahaha.its becoming hot to some people. never joke with Gver.why now try to look for help from the sane court that accepted elections of 26th.Kenyans pls .let’s always speak the truth to one another. pls pls

