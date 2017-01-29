WHY I FEAR NOT THE RAILA PRESIDENCY

Gabriel Njonjo Kahato
As a full-blooded, proud and wise son of Gikuyu and Mumbi, born and nurtured suckling the breasts of diverse civilizations and peoples I choose to swim against the lie tide perpetuated by the vultures and hyenas who’ve devoured my people for decades.
To start with, the progenitors saw it wise to invest and entrust the destiny of the nation on the very wise sages and not an entity that would get intoxicated with power.
Presently a self-anointed kingdom is crying atop hillocks and termite mounds asking my people to ‘defend’ it.
What a lie and misuse!
The false alarm goes thus, ‘RAILA IS DANGEROUS, HE’LL REVENGE ON US’.
Now who is us? At what point did we lose our oneness and equality before Ngai and become slaves of mere mortals? This lie is from people who stole and raped their own and out of fear of the impending, they cringe behind tribe for support.
Who owns the looted lands, industries, airlines, mines, billions and tenders? Who needs to fear Raila if he goes ahead and implements the findings of Commissions gathering dust in shelves?
Fear must run deep and supreme when Raila is mentioned since he’s the nemesis of neo-colonialists and human-wolves who’ve thrived in sucking, gobbling and stuffing.
Why should I fear Raila?
I have no looted cash in Virgin Islands, no grabbed lands surrounded by squatters, no airline, no tender, no stolen victories, no coronation.
I am a lowly jigger-infested, hungry, thirsty, perpetually broke, but honest Kikuyu. I eat my sweat, pay my taxes and hope for a brighter tomorrow.
When the emperor sounds the war gong, it’s not for my safety, but his.
The God of small people has told me not to buy this lie.
# SautiYaWanjiku
Comments
Pascal says
Wise advise to kikuyu & kenya as a nation, if u’r a honest kenyan why fear Raila? Unless u hv a hiddening meaning in ur fear
Geof says
Very true wise advice,they are being used na hawaoni……..
RAO says
SMEGMA INFESTED
Walubengo, Harare says
Nothing more than the usual stereotype from a discipline of the self styled uthamaki with nothing relevant to the argument at hand. When you have nothing to contribute desist from exhibiting your empty headedness this liberally.
RAO says
Idiot product of jaboya
Atieno says
Raila is a political Devil, without raila kenya would have no IDPS. RAILA IS THE REAL SHETANI
KENYAN EL-CHAPO says
ONE SANE KIKUYU HERE KUDOS….NOW GRAB A COPY OF STANDARD AND READ ABOUT THE KS 3 TRILLION THAT THE EVIL KENYATTA FAMILY GRABBED FROM KENYANS AND KIKYUS ESPECIALLY
@ Douglas says
Yes indeed my friend. You’re true patriot of this Kenya. Those who have looted public money are the one feeling threatened.
This country needs change, needs people who are honest, needs people who care others and above all people who can sacrifice for this country. Tell those who are threatened, time is now to return what they have steal because we can’t afford Uhuru to be president again for next five years.
Ekitela says
If really this man had no fear over raila he would hav nt mention raila instead he would h’ve just writen his thoughts in bold
Werson says
I wonder why ugly cordiots are do bitter when they hear the fact that there is no time in this life that the old mule babu will be the prezzo.its over now and they have no more votes to register.its jubilee widening the gap of victory.tyranny of numbers is swelling by day and babu has thrown in the towel.he is blaming every institution,nis,police,chiefs kdf,iebc even churches.
hiram says
https://kenyapoa.files.wordpress.com/2015/04/uhuru_military6-pagespeed-ce-ojqne1ulgg.jpg
Kenyan patriot says
Now that uv had the goodnews and got converted pliz spread it like bushfire, like the woman at the well who went back to his people. You can imagine if each an every 42 tribes claimed that they are the royal chosen tribe and needed a chance each to recolonize others, it can be archaic and chaotic perpetually.
