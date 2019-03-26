Fatal Kajiado accident claims 6 lives

Six people have lost their lives following an accident at Masimba market in Kajiado County, along the busy Nairobi-Mombasa Highway.

Confirming the incident was Makueni County Commissioner Mohammed Maalim who noted that several people have also been injured but have been rushed to various hospitals including Makindu Hospital.

A 14 seater matatu is said to have collided with a lorry hence the fatal morning accident.

On Friday, at least 11 people died after a trailer and a 2NK shuttle collided at Kikopey along Nakuru-Nairobi highway.