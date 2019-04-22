Breaking sad: Family perish in an accident along Thika road near Juja City Mall

Two people died on Monday morning in a road accident near Juja City Mall on the Thika Superhighway.

08:50 Entire family reportedly perished in a freak accident late last night along Thika Road, near Juja City Mall after this Totoya Hiace van rammed into a Trailer and burst into flames. pic.twitter.com/eb5puJbYm4 via @ItsDavidMaina — Ma3Route Counties (@Ma3RouteCounty) April 22, 2019

Confirming the incident, Juja Police Commander said the accident occurred after a private car carrying the two — a man and woman — rammed into a truck from behind.

The car then burst into flames, burning the two occupants beyond recognition.