Breaking sad: Family perish in an accident along Thika road near Juja City Mall

Two people died on Monday morning in a road accident near Juja City Mall on the Thika Superhighway.

Confirming the incident, Juja Police Commander said the accident occurred after  a private car carrying the two — a man and woman — rammed into a truck from behind.

The car then burst into flames, burning the two occupants beyond recognition.

