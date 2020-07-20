Family of TV actor Papa Shirandula accuses Karen Hospital of negligence, may be going to courts

The family of actor Charles Bukeko, popularly known as Papa Shirandula, has accused the Karen Hospital of negligence.

His wife Beatrice Andega, told mourners at his rural home that the hospital’s negligence may have led to his death.

She told mourners that hospital staff dragged their feet in attending to her husband when she took him for treatment on Saturday, the fateful day.

“They didn’t consider his condition an emergency and he died while we were at the waiting bay,” she said.

“When he went to hospital, he requested for three tests of malaria, pneumonia and Covid-19 but the hospital concentrated only on Covid and ignored the rest,” Ms Andega added.

His father Mzee Cosmas Bukeko has denied that the actor died from Covid-19 complications.

He said the family requires further explanation from the hospital on the events of the day his son died.

“For now l cannot say anything about his illness until we sit with the hospital. I’ll travel to Nairobi and together with his wife, we shall engage a lawyer to get proper information from the hospital,” he said.