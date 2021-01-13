Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports


BIG FALLOUT: Angry Sonko to leak telephone call with DP Ruto after disagreement over Nairobi by election

BIG FALLOUT: Angry Sonko to leak telephone call with DP Ruto after disagreement over Nairobi by election

2 Comments

Big fallout in Nairobi Tangatanga team. Apparently Sonko complained about BMW candidature to WRS. So WRS suggested former Deputy Governor Jonathan Mueke but Sonko told off Ruto saying he doesnt want to carry Ex Governor Evans Kidero’s burden.

Sonko instead proposed his top aide Ben Mulwa should be the candidate but Ruto went ahead to announce that Bishop Margret Wanjiru was the ultimate HUSTLER candidate a move that infuriated Sonko bruising his ego badly. Sonko has promised to campaign against BMW and bring down hustler movement in Nairobi.

Meanwhile sources indicate that Sonko will be dropping a recording of his telephone conversation with both Ruto and Wanjiru!

Comments

  2. Thank you Sonko. Do not join the real poison of Kenyan politics, WSR. Spill the beans. It’s Operation stop Ruto. Imagine the combination of WSR and BMW! Real thieves. Nairobians, take care o.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer

Privacy and cookies