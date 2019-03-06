Fake prophet Owuor currently under DCI investigations over fraud, extorting brainwashed followers

Holiness and repentance leader prophet David Owuor is trending for wrong reasons, he under investigations touching on fraud involving property worth billions of shillings in the Nairobi.

On the latest controversy in the locker of the doomsday Prophet is Dove apartments located in the up – market Westlands area in Nairobi County.

The property approximated to be worth Ksh.1.5 billion is now a subject of police investigations following a vicious tussle between the family of Jayne Muthoni and the repentance and holiness church of the self – proclaimed prophet David Owuor.

Detectives from Kabete police led by DCIO Francis Wanjau have taken over the matter and have seized property documents from Dove apartment and another property located in Riverside, Nairobi.

Muthoni’s family have accused the controversial clergyman and his church of forcefully taking control of the multi-storey apartments in Westlands and Riverside Drive.

They allege that the Prophet and the church coerced Jayne Muthoni to appoint Lilly Njage, a follower of the prophet, as a co-director in Shaba Investments Limited that owns and manages the property.

According to the family, Owuor has allegedly been pocketing millions of shillings in monthly rent from the upscale apartments and now the police want to trail the proceeds of the property in question.

Dove apartments has 14 town houses that attract rent of Ksh.170,000 per house totaling to Ksh.2.3M every month.

Annually, the 14 houses fetch a total of Ksh.28.5M in rent

Investigators also want to establish whether there have been withdrawals and by whom.

Also of interest to detectives is the sale of 108 acres of her land in Thika that was sold in 2011 at a cost of Ksh.850.7M.

Bishops of the repentance and holiness ministry have come out to defend their Prophet as journalists posed a myriad of questions on the land in Thika.