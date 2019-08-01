Fake PR photo lands DP Ruto, wife in trouble with netizens

A photo of Deputy President William Ruto’s handshake with his wife, Rachael Ruto, has sparked a debate about domestic relations.

The controversial image (above), which was posted on Racheal’s Facebook page, has since been deleted.

In the photo, Rachael is seen extending her hand to Ruto and bowing as she welcomed him to launch the National Prayer Altar at his official residence in Karen.



Deputy President William Ruto shakes hands with Reverend Teresa Wairimu at the launch of the National Prayer Altar at his official residence in Karen.

Kenyans on social media raised questions about the photo and discourse was started with respect to Rachael’s gesture.

A section of members of the public suggested that such a gesture showed unhealthy dominance in a domestic set up.

“No. A husband should be hugged sio kusalimiwa hivi kama in-law (not being greeted like an in-law),” commented Juliet Musyoka.

Others maintained that a woman who greeted her husband, in the same way, showed humility and respect.

“Please leave Mrs Ruto do what she desires, to show respect to her husband,” posted Isha Muchomba.

Eve Shorayi, on the other hand, stated that “She looks too artificial in her greeting.”

A hawk-eyed netizen noticed that Ruto did not maintain eye contact with his wife as the DP was focused on greeting the next person in line, Reverend Teresa Wairimu.

The photo also sparked memories of a previous image the DP took with his daughter, Stephanie Jepchumba, during her graduation, where he pocketed his hands as she hugged him.