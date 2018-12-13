‘Fake hand’? Look at what Uhuru’s bodyguard wore during Jamhuri Day fete?

An image of President Uhuru Kenyatta interacting with the public during Wednesday’s Jamhuri Day celebrations is doing the rounds on social media and raising eyebrows.

No, it has nothing to do with the President rocking his red tunic Kenya Army ceremonial dress, it actually has nothing to do with the Head of State but the man whose job is to keep him safe.

Zoom in to the man standing behind the President and you will raise your eyebrow as well. The man, who is in-charge of the President’s close protection detail who goes by the code name “Oskar” can be seen holding his hands but on closer look, his left hand seems to be in a glove.

This led conspiracy theorists to suggest he may have worn ‘fake hand’ – a prosthetic arm while his real hand was clutching a gun hidden under his coat.

“Why would he wear a glove on one hand on a hot, sunny day?” some wondered claiming that he walked and held his arms in the exact same position for the entire period he was with the President.

A source with knowledge on security matters says that Oskar was in "tactical close quarter combat gear" but wouldn't get into more details

Oskar’s “fake arm” claims had Kenyans digging for stories of CIA security agents looking like they are in prosthetic arms as they guarded President Donald Trump during his inauguration.

Like, the Kenya case, the agent, who was behind US First Lady Melania Trump was said to have walked in the same position for the entire period of the procession.