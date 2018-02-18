Fake Gusii “Elders” In Total Panic As Hon SIMBA ‘Alert’ ARATI Is Overwhelmingly Crowned King Of Omogusii

By Albert Nyakundi Amenya

DAGORETTI NORTH MP hon SIMBA ARATI was today crowned Kingpin/spokesman of the Gusii community.

The ceremony which took place in Nairobi was attended by hundreds of Kisii personalities including elected members, nominated members and Kisii professionals.

However, some jealous Kisii politicians last week, through a group of hungry and poverty stricken old men purporting to speak on behalf of the Gusii elders, unsuccessfully called a press conference to dismiss today’s event.

Subsequently, thousands of Kisiis especially the youth took it to social media and hurled oral stones at the misconduct of the sponsored old men and tore them and their sponsors apart.

Kisiis on Facebook and twitter mercilessly stripped the old men naked and put them in their resting place permanently. The youth asked the old men to leave Simba alone.

In the ceremony, Kisiis from every nook and cranny threw their support behind Arati as their spokesperson.

