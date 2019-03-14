Failed government Kenyans react on homeless woman giving birth at Uhuru Park

Kenyans have had negative expression of a failed government that punishes the poor after a street woman, Rebecca Atieno, 20, deliver safely at Uhuru Park, after she was unable to raise Sh50 to secure a ‘safe’ room in Muthurwa.

Here are some of the sentiments:

That woman lost her job because she was pregnant. Kicked out of her room for lack of rent. She was due for delivery. Went to Uhuru Park to gather her thoughts. Labour pains checked in. Denied toilet access because of 10 shillings. Her water broke. Pushed the baby without help. — Gabriel Oguda (@gabrieloguda) March 14, 2019

The case of a woman giving birth in Uhuru Park shows how deep corruption has eaten into Kenya:

1. Running a Marathon aimed at free maternal care yet in hospitals nothng is 'free'

2. Poor living standards

3. billions being laundered weekly 😟 It's really sad!!! pic.twitter.com/2AdtaetnT7 — DANTOH (@Dantoh01) March 14, 2019

GOVERNMENT likes to punish poverty in the most brutal way. The woman who delivered at Uhuru Park has paid the price for being pregnant while poor. Meanwhile, there's the Social Assistance Act, publicly funded to fund the poor, orphans, unemployed, elderly. What a travesty! — Steve Ogolla (@steveogollaw) March 14, 2019

Dear, @EstherPassaris. That lady who delivered in Uhuru Park was taken to hospital and is now due for discharge. She has nowhere to go, as she had been thrown out of her room due to rent arrears. Kindly take up this case as a matter of urgency and do let us know how we can help. — Gabriel Oguda (@gabrieloguda) March 14, 2019

Dear Governor @MikeSonko, use of public toilets at Uhuru Park should be FREE! A pregnant woman was denied access to public toilet. Never mind she had been kicked out of a Ksh50 per day Lodge in Muthurwa. @richybosire pic.twitter.com/lGjvvOsPmv — DD (@Disembe) March 14, 2019

20 yrs old, pregnant, kicked out of her rental for failing to pay rent and fired from her job, went to Uhuru Park to clear her mind after losing job. Little did she know her water would break and she’d have to give birth all by herself https://t.co/ngmvwuO1Pf — Joy Doreen BIIRA (@JoyDoreenBiira) March 14, 2019