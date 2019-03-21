Exposed: Why Supreme court Judge Jackton Ojwang might not survive ouster

President Uhuru has been told to act fast and form a tribunal that will see Supreme Court Judge Jackton Ojwang kicked out for gross misconduct.

When Justice Ojwang was summoned to appear before JSC personally, he refused calling them "service providers of unschooled people". They now want him out. JSC says they have compelling evidence he was bribed to give favourable judgement on Sony Sugar Belt & Obado rewarded him. — Kenya West© (@KinyanBoy) March 20, 2019

The judge’s dirty deals in the business of corruption have been traced from a good road to his private home with full street lighting that he exchanged for a favorable ruling to the governor.



I promised you pics: Justice Ojwang’ is currently putting up what’s the biggest shopping complex in Migori(at Cham Kombe).

Obado blessed him with a good road to his private home with full street lighting.

JSC has now recommended the removal of Justice Jackton Ojwang from the Supreme Court. He had been accused of bribery and being a biased mediator. Ojwang refused to appear before the commission arguing the law gives him the immunity from JSC scrutiny. Teren. @ahmednasirlaw — Kenya West© (@KinyanBoy) March 20, 2019

Adding salt to the injury ,despite being served with a notice to appear before the committee appointed to probe the matter led by Chief Justice David Maraga, the judge refused .

The judge faced two charges and the JSC insists that he appear in person before it as the matters are only within his knowledge.

“The petition detailed instances which the petitioners believed constituted grounds of misconduct, impropriety, conflict of interest and breach of the judicial code of conduct on the part of the judge,” the JSC said in a statement.

It noted that Justice Ojwang sat with other judges of the Supreme Court in hearing the matter “…despite being conflicted and closely associated with Migori County and Governor Okoth Obado”.