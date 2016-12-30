EXPOSED: Uhuru REJECTED BEST PERFORMING Candidates during Interviews for IEBC Jobs.

Reported performance of IEBC commission candidates during interviews:
Zephania Okeyo Auro ~ 1st position.
Roselyne Kwamboka Akombe ~ 2nd position.
Abdi Yakub Guliye ~ 3rd position
Henry Kizito Okelo Nyongesa ~ 4th position.
Samuel Kimeu ~ 5th position
Paul Kibiwott Kurgat ~ 6th position
Boya Molu ~ 7th position
Consolata N.B Maina ~ 8th position (tied)
Margaret Mwanchanya ~ 8th position (tied)
Those Uhuru has appointed:
Margaret Mwanchanya ~ 8th position
Consolata N.B Maina ~ 8th position
Boya Molu ~ 7th Position
Paul Kibiwott Kurgat ~ 6th position
Abdi Yakub Guliye ~ 3rd position
Roselyn Kwamboka Akombe ~ 2nd position.
Those Uhuru rejected:
Zephania Okeyo Auro ~ 1st position
Henry Kizito Okelo Nyongesa ~ 4th position
Samuel Kimeu ~ 5th position.
Of the above, the rejected three were the only ICT Experts to be nominated.
Deduce the President’s thinking on (a) why he rejected ICT experts and (b) why he chose those who had ‘failed’ during the interviews.
Comments
Juma says
Nonsense. 2017 we must this public farting gollelah aka pharao for good.
Anonymous says
That is expected. If they were credible they would norminate credible persons. But since they are not that is expected of them cos that’s the level of their IQs.
Wanjala says
sio kula siku babu yenu
morals Hassan nje okay that is a new iebc chair
tabia hizi zenu za nani zikome
Wanjala says
tabia hizi zenu za nyani kwisha
Raila out retire wewe
Hakuna kutumiwa kama nyani tena
Khalwaleist says
Chebukati did no t apply. He’s being forced onto Kenyans.
Binya Michael says
Uhuruto cannot stand a Luo in IEBC
Amka Twende says
The president receives a list of shortlisted candidates only. It is his prerogative to choose whoever is listed. Start seeing things as Kenyans and not revivalists.
edwin says
That is the face of kenya, Mtadoo?
Wachie says
You must know people! It is the president’s prerogative to choose whomever he pleases. But as Joho once said: he will not be the president for life. Things will change Matiang’i style.
Akiht Agnarum says
I CONCUR THAT it is the president prerogative to appoint from a list given. H.E. Uhuru did not interview anybody but their names betrayed them. H.E. Uhuru could only take 7 not all. Huu ni utani tu.
jubish says
jubilee washashinda aguambo home akalime
Danson kibet says
Akwambo aende home cos obama ashaenda na ni roho ya tinga
Vala Rejuvenating Facial Serum Review says
You really make it seem so easy with your presentation but I in finding this topic to be actually one thing that I believe I might by no means understand.
It seems too complex and very large for me. I am having a look ahead on your next put up, I’ll attempt to get the dangle
of it!