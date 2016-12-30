EXPOSED: Uhuru REJECTED BEST PERFORMING Candidates during Interviews for IEBC Jobs.

Reported performance of IEBC commission candidates during interviews:

Zephania Okeyo Auro ~ 1st position.

Roselyne Kwamboka Akombe ~ 2nd position.

Abdi Yakub Guliye ~ 3rd position

Henry Kizito Okelo Nyongesa ~ 4th position.

Samuel Kimeu ~ 5th position

Paul Kibiwott Kurgat ~ 6th position

Boya Molu ~ 7th position

Consolata N.B Maina ~ 8th position (tied)

Margaret Mwanchanya ~ 8th position (tied)

Those Uhuru has appointed:

Margaret Mwanchanya ~ 8th position

Consolata N.B Maina ~ 8th position

Boya Molu ~ 7th Position

Paul Kibiwott Kurgat ~ 6th position

Abdi Yakub Guliye ~ 3rd position

Roselyn Kwamboka Akombe ~ 2nd position.

Those Uhuru rejected:

Zephania Okeyo Auro ~ 1st position

Henry Kizito Okelo Nyongesa ~ 4th position

Samuel Kimeu ~ 5th position.

Of the above, the rejected three were the only ICT Experts to be nominated.

Deduce the President’s thinking on (a) why he rejected ICT experts and (b) why he chose those who had ‘failed’ during the interviews.